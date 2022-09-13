Studio Investment Management LLC Has $14.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 504.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.9% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $165.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

