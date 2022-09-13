Studio Investment Management LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,957,133,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584,492 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,285,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 3,111.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,564,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266,627 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

UBS Group Stock Up 1.9 %

UBS Group Company Profile

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.