Studio Investment Management LLC Has $446,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 509,480 shares of company stock worth $15,747,381. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.79.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $342.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.