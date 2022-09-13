Studio Investment Management LLC Has $5.42 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.8% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,747,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,491,000 after purchasing an additional 781,980 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 83,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,958,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,717,000 after buying an additional 532,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

