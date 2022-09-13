Studio Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PDN opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72.

