Studio Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8,385.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $58.17.

