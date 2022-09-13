Studio Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

