Studio Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Studio Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,511,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after buying an additional 95,485 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 523,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,084,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.39 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

