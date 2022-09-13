Studio Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT opened at $192.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

