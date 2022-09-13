Studio Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Studio Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after buying an additional 452,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,952,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.21.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

