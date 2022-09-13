Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.20.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $225.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

