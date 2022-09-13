Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 153.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.
Howard Hughes Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.39. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $81.60.
Howard Hughes Profile
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
