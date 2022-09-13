Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 734 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Studio Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

NYSE CMP opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.65%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

