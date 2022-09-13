Substratum Trading 14.1% Higher This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Substratum has a total market cap of $328,242.67 and $489.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,274.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00055731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00065436 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005431 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.