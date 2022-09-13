Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Summit Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $367.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMMF shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Summit Financial Group to $31.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

