Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 161,619 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,495,000. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 2.8% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $446.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.35.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,484,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,484,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.