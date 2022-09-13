Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 616,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,841 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor accounts for 1.3% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $37,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6,515.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after acquiring an additional 506,212 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,165,472.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,590.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,051.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,165,472.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,590.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,893 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,628 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

