Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Buys 41,990 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the quarter. Enovix makes up approximately 1.8% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $51,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after buying an additional 170,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after buying an additional 157,167 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after buying an additional 37,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Enovix by 52.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 418,325 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $39.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

ENVX has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,726,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,565 shares in the company, valued at $19,791,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

