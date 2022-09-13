Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Has $24.57 Million Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,691 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises approximately 0.9% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $24,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HASI opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.64%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

