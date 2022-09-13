Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Invests $14.68 Million in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 239,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,680,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $12,850,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 35,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The business had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.