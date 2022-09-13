Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,836 shares during the quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

SI-BONE stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $25.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $60,082.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,967.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $30,216.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,612.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,475 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $60,082.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,967.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,919 shares of company stock valued at $456,222. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Articles

