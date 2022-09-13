Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 532,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Xometry by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 691,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 405,840 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Xometry by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Xometry by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 83,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xometry by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,222.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,222.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,277,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,500 shares of company stock worth $4,393,605 in the last three months. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XMTR. CL King increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of XMTR opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $69.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 0.04.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

