Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Sells 286,136 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286,136 shares during the quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $20,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 132.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Down 0.1 %

SMTC stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.17. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Semtech to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.