Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Sells 403,656 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 371,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 403,656 shares during the quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,590,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,596,000 after acquiring an additional 55,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,919,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Viasat by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102,362 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,916,000 after buying an additional 60,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Viasat Stock Up 1.8 %

About Viasat

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 1.16.

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.