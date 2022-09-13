Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Sells 881,518 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881,518 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after purchasing an additional 274,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 64.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after buying an additional 606,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $87.66. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

