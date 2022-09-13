Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Sells 956,293 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 956,293 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 105,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

