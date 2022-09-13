Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,223,000. Booking makes up about 1.4% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Booking by 66.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,013.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,898.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,050.22. The stock has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,552.20.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.