Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.56–$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$293.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.40 million. Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Sumo Logic

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.07.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $34,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $34,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,390 shares of company stock worth $1,017,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

