Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.56–$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$293.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.40 million. Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.
Sumo Logic Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $19.49.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Sumo Logic
In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $34,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $34,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,390 shares of company stock worth $1,017,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.
Sumo Logic Company Profile
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
See Also
