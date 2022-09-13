Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.00 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.54 EPS.

Sumo Logic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUMO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.07.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $317,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 854,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,043.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $317,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 854,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,043.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,534 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

