Sumokoin Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $718,984.24 and $2,080.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 54,539,718 coins and its circulating supply is 47,839,718 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

