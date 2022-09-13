Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 1.7 %

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Stories

