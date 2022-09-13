Supercars Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,814.00 (CAR)

Supercars (CAR) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Supercars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Supercars has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $27,814.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Supercars has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Supercars Token Profile

Supercars (CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Supercars

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supercars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Supercars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Supercars using one of the exchanges listed above.

