SuperFarm Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $55.10 million and $6.46 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00815167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016043 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao. The official website for SuperFarm is www.superfarm.com.

SuperFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperFarm is a cross-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built to facilitate the launching of new non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without the need for programming. A marketplace and an innovative set of tools allow any project to deploy a farm with its own rules.To learn more about this project, check out our deep dive of SuperFarm.SuperFarm is designed to bring utility to any token by turning it into an NFT farm with no coding required. Thanks to a set of visual tools, users can deploy a new farm with customizable rules and fine-tuned incentives. The farms can easily reward liquidity providers, stimulate long-term stakes, or give access to a project's services through an NFT with utilities.Conceptually, SuperFarm is a comprehensive NFT marketplace. It allows users to create their own NFTs, farm coins for NFTs, create ERC-20 tokens and bind NFTs to videogame items.SUPER is SuperFarm's utility token that is used for governance, fees, staking and NFT drops. The SuperFarm platform launched on March 31, 2021, with NFT Drops and the NFT Launchpad.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.