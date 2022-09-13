SuperLauncher Trading Up 1.4% This Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $780,212.76 and $442.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00813214 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015281 BTC.
About SuperLauncher
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,713,576 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
Buying and Selling SuperLauncher
