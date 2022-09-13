sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $79.93 million and $5.45 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 79,610,551 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

