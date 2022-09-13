SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $1.27 on Top Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $161.15 million and approximately $50.59 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00005610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,573.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00049627 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00063862 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005282 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001968 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,509,359 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens. SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens. SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI. Discord | Medium | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

