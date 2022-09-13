SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $152.59 million and $61.86 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00005883 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,382.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00054971 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00065654 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005444 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00075869 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,514,635 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens. SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens. SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI. Discord | Medium | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

