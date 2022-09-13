SV Health Investors LLC Reduces Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

SV Health Investors LLC cut its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Bicycle Therapeutics accounts for about 48.6% of SV Health Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SV Health Investors LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $40,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 175.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 550,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after purchasing an additional 350,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 689.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 142,578 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 68.7% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,855,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,441,000 after acquiring an additional 755,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market cap of $741.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.92.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

