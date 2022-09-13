SV Health Investors LLC Reduces Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

SV Health Investors LLC cut its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Bicycle Therapeutics accounts for about 48.6% of SV Health Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SV Health Investors LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $40,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 175.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 550,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after purchasing an additional 350,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 689.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 142,578 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 68.7% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,855,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,441,000 after acquiring an additional 755,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance
Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market cap of $741.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.92.
Bicycle Therapeutics Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.