SV Health Investors LLC Sells 650,140 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

SV Health Investors LLC lessened its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,140 shares during the period. AdaptHealth makes up 25.0% of SV Health Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SV Health Investors LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $20,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $5,061,477.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,119,834 shares in the company, valued at $355,316,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,477. 17.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

