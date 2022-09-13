Swarm Fund (SWM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,323.00

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Swarm Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm Fund has a total market cap of $612,806.41 and $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm Fund has traded 60% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,796.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00064470 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00074518 BTC.

Swarm Fund Profile

SWM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm Fund is www.swarm.fund. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm Fund’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Buying and Selling Swarm Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

