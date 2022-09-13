Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (SWRV) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $1.52 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00816462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,692,642 coins and its circulating supply is 17,472,716 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swerve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

