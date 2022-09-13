Swipe Price Reaches $1.26 on Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $244.40 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00815153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015711 BTC.

Swipe’s genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 194,568,789 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official website is www.swipe.io. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

