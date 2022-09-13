Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Syneos Health worth $93,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Price Performance

SYNH stock opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYNH. UBS Group began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $546,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.