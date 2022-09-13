Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Position Increased by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health comprises about 2.6% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Syneos Health worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Up 2.2 %

Syneos Health stock opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.