Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 106.8% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $339.56 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.28.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.33.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.