Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $53.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

SNV stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 250.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 340.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after buying an additional 581,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after buying an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.