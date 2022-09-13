Synthetix (SNX) Achieves Market Cap of $660.10 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00013708 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $660.10 million and $66.55 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,237.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054362 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013241 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00065781 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00075657 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 296,283,751 coins and its circulating supply is 237,935,111 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
