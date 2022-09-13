Tachyon Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,509.00 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $465,030.64 and $4,509.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users.Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

