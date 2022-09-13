Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0004

Tap (XTP) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Tap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $495,030.85 and approximately $1,368.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tap has traded up 60.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tap

Tap’s genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Buying and Selling Tap

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

