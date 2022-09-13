TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Position Boosted by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,615,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,341,000 after buying an additional 216,131 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 133,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,110,000 after acquiring an additional 64,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $120.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,543.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,094 shares of company stock worth $3,588,447. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

